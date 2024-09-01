Dead|The sad news was told by the ex-football player’s employer.

Former top soccer player Sol Bamba has died. He was 39 years old when he died. The sad news was announced early on Sunday by his employer, the Turkish club Adanaspor.

According to the club, Bamba was preparing for the team’s match in Manisa on Friday when he became seriously ill. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Bamba worked in a Turkish club as a technical director.

During his career, Bamba played in PSG, Hibernian, Leicester, Trabzonspor, Leeds, Cardiff and Middlesbrough, among others.

By the player found 2021 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, one of the two main types of lymph node cancer.

The treatments worked, and Bamba was then able to continue his career as a top soccer player for another year.

He played 28 matches in the English Premier League in his career. The defender represented Ivory Coast in a total of 46 A national matches between 2008 and 2014.

After his playing career, Bamba worked in Britain for a while in coaching before moving to Turkey.

BBC says that several of the clubs represented by Bamba reacted to the sad news on social media by expressing their condolences to Bamba’s loved ones and remembering Bamba.

Bamba will be missed, among others, by his wife and the couple’s three children.

One Among the people who coached Bamba during his career was a Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson.

The men’s paths crossed in Leicester in the 2011-2012 season.

Eriksson died earlier this week at the age of 76. He had suffered from incurable pancreatic cancer.

Bamba was one of the many football players who expressed their condolences.

“He [Eriksson] was not only an excellent person but also the best coach I ever had. He encouraged me on my journey,” Bamba wrote in X after Eriksson fell asleep.