Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Soccer player Joona Juntus was remembered beautifully in Mikkeli

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | Soccer player Joona Juntus was remembered beautifully in Mikkeli

MP remembered their tragically dead player in the Finnish Cup match.

Mikkelin Baller’s player Joona Juntunen died on Sunday in a tragic car accident at the age of 21. MP had to take action quickly after a terrible incident, when on Wednesday it faced JJK in the Finnish Cup match.

MP played the match on their home field in the Mikkeli sports park with mourning ribbons on their arms and remembered their member who died at a young age twice in a beautiful way.

When MP took a 1–0 lead in the eighth minute of the game, the scorer Egzon Avdi immediately headed in the direction of the changing table. There, he was handed Juntunen’s jersey, which he kissed, presented to the audience, and then raised his gaze to the heights.

This is how the goal was dedicated to Juntus in a beautiful way.

Another wonderful moment was seen according to Juntunen’s game number in the 77th minute of the match. When the game clock reached that reading, the match was stopped for a minute. Both the players and the audience applauded while standing in honor of Juntunen’s memory.

See also  It's not a gas emergency plan yet, but it looks like it

Jonah Juntunen’s father is a legend of Finnish football Miika Juntunen. He was also missed by his mother Soil frost and two older brothers.

#Dead #Soccer #player #Joona #Juntus #remembered #beautifully #Mikkeli

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Floods in Italy cause at least 13 deaths and damage millions in Emilia-Romagna

Floods in Italy cause at least 13 deaths and damage millions in Emilia-Romagna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result