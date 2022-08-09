Dead | SK: Jussi Hakulinen, who wrote the Yö group’s big songs, has died

Hakulinen was known as the author of the Yö-band’s big hits, Rakkaus on lumivalkinen and Joutsenlaulu.

9.8. 16:41 | Updated 9.8. 17:54

Singer-songwriter Jussi Hakulinen has died at the age of 57. Be the first to tell about it People of Satakuntafor whom the information has been confirmed by Hakulinen’s daughter Ellinoora Hakulinen on Tuesday.

Hakulinen is known as the original member of the band Yö from Pori. Hakulinen left the band in 1985. His most famous songs were those written for the Yö band Love is as white as snow and Swan song. Both are the most played songs of their era.

Hakulinen and Yö’s second main character Olli Lindholm sometimes got into arguments, but continued to cooperate for a long time. Hakulinen performed again with Yö in the 2000s, but left the band in recent years. Lindholm died in 2019.

Jussi Hakulinen was born on December 21, 1964. He started his career in the band Appendix, for which he wrote the band’s most famous song Money is not my currency.

Hakulinen, who had a long solo career, performed in his last years as a duo with his daughter.

Hakulinen told about his recovery from prostate cancer in 2018.

For the songwriter was given the Pro Iskelmä award at the Iskelmägala in 2010. In the justifications, it was said that Hakulinen lowered the boundaries between iskelmä, rock and pop.

He also came to the fore in recent years when he strictly adhered to which versions of his songs could be performed, for example, on television programs or on albums.

Hakulinen told For Helsingin Sanomat in March 2021 that he is satisfied that he has been able to influence the use of his songs. The Yö songs he wrote were removed from Spotify, for example.

“I have absolutely no intention of isolating my songs from people. It’s just the only option,” Hakulinen said.

“I don’t want multinational exploitation companies to profit from my art. I wonder why there aren’t others in Finland who would be more aware and think about where the money goes. However, the profits leave the country.”

Yö band Varietee's debut album sold diamond and gold. In the top row on the left is singer Olli Lindholm next to the other main character Jussi Hakulinen. The other members were Jani Viitanen, Juha Rauäng and Veikko Lehtiranta.

Jussi Hakulinen on stage at the Yö gig in 1983.

Olli Lindholm (left) and Jussi Hakulinen, frontmen of the Yö band’s early days, in a joint photo in 2001.

Yö gave a concert in Pori’s Karhuhalli in 2009. Jussi Hakulinen in the middle.