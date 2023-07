Dead | Singer Tony Bennett has died

Tony Bennett, who had a career spanning decades, was 96 years old when he died.

American pop and jazz singer Tony Bennett has died, says news agency AP. Bennett was 96 years old when he died.

Bennett, who has had a career spanning decades, is remembered for, among other things, a classic song I Left My Heart in San Francisco as an interpreter. He published music from the 1950s until 2021.

Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Tony Bennett spoke in favor of stricter gun laws in 2013.

Bennett appeared in the opening act of the baseball finals in 2010.

Bennett performed for a long time even towards the end of his career. Photo from 2015.

