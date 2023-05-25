Dead | Singer Tina Turner has died

Turner is known for many hits such as Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Vocalist Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, news agencies say.

Turner, a Swiss citizen who was born in the United States, died at his home in Switzerland.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, aka Turner, she is known for numerous big hits, such as Private Dancer, What’s Love Got to Do with It and (Simply) The Best. She has sometimes been nicknamed the Queen of Rock.

