Dead | Singer Tina Turner has died

A singing star Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, news agencies say.

Turner, a US-born Swiss citizen, died at his home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, on Wednesday, said Rolling Stone magazine.

“With him, the world lost a legend and a role model,” Turner’s family said in their press release.

By birth name Anna Mae Bullockaka Turner, is known for numerous big hits such as Private Dancer, What’s Love Got to Do with It and (Simply) The Best. She has sometimes been nicknamed the Queen of Rock.

Turner’s life was marked by many adversities. Perhaps the most famous phase of them was the marriage of an abusive husband Ike Turner’s with.

Ike and Tina Turner at a concert in France 1972.

In the year Born in 1939, Turner started his musical career in the 1950s with Ike Turner’s band Kings of Rhythm. In 1960, Ike and Tina Turner released a hit single titled A Fool in Love, which was Tina Turner’s debut recording.

The couple later released several hits until the collaboration ended in 1976. That same year, Tina Turner filed for divorce.

Tina Turner made one of the most spectacular comebacks in music history when she released a hit album in 1984 Private Dancer. It won the Grammy Award for Best Album.

Turner became known for his amazing stage energy and his charismatic hoarse and controlled rasping voice. His dance movements have been transferred to the choreographies of many artists From Mick Jagger to Beyoncé.

Turner also appeared in some films such as Mad Max Beyond at Thunderdome (1985) and Last Action Hero (1993). He has also published a few autobiographical books.

The 1986 biography I, Tina: My Life Story a film was made based on it in 1993, the name of which was What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Tina Turner performed with Elton John in 1999.

Tin In 1986, Turner met an influential figure in the German music industry by Erwin Bach, of a man 16 years younger than himself. The couple got married after 27 years of dating in 2013 in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

In 2013, Turner applied for Swiss citizenship and renounced his US citizenship.

Tina Turner on stage in 1985.