Dead | Singer Liisa Tavi has died

67-year-old Liisa Tavi died suddenly last weekend.

Vocalist and songwriter Liisa Tavi has died at the age of 67, says newspaper Karjalainen. Tavi died suddenly last weekend.

The matter was confirmed to Karjalainen by Tavi’s longtime musician friend Jari Hytti.

Tavi’s first solo album Liisa Tavi appeared in 1979. Sooloura took off when his compositions and Clown Million lyrics The child must not be poked -song won television Record board.

Tavi also recorded a song by the band Kollaa täva A farewell to arms in 1981.

Tavi his singing career took off at high speed in the mid-1970s, when the Agit Prop quartet, the torchbearer of the left-wing vocal movement, asked him to join their ranks after taking a break Blue Sokan to the place. The beautiful-voiced Tavi was discovered at a youth camp by composer Kaj Chydenius and a member of Agit Prop Pekka Aarnio.

Tavi’s life changed completely. He moved from Joensuu to Helsinki due to a new assignment and ended up performing with Agit Prop in Cuba, Berlin and at many singing parties and festivals.

Later, he moderated gigs at the leftist Program Center and started performing alone with his guitar.

Performance In the record board made Tavi a big celebrity of his time right away. At the turn of the 1980s, he was often seen in magazines and on television together with his guitar. One of Tavi’s most famous performances was a song from his first album Thank you for lifeChilean Violeta Barran a heartfelt testament to posterity.

The songs on Tavi’s first album were arranged by Tavi’s then-husband, a musician Pekka Tegelman and the record was produced by Pekka Aarnio.

A gig Tavi had to stop at the beginning of the 2000s due to their small number. The last album was released in 2002.

In 2021, he said Home in Kuvalehti that he developed employment jobs for himself: among other things, he led sound relaxation groups in the Vuosaari residential quarters and ran an afternoon club for multicultural children.

“I worked where there was no publicity or applause, and it felt surprisingly good. The income was so minimal that I couldn’t get by. I said in a whisper that nothing would come of it, and that’s how I got help,” Tavi told the newspaper.

In 2008, he was granted a state artist’s pension.

A couple of years then Tavi returned to concerts after a break of two decades. At that time, he also talked about his life in several interviews.

Tavi spoke openly about her experiences as a single parent who had gone through a divorce, who had to look for work at any time, with great worries about her livelihood and her children. As a result of many factors, he developed bipolar disorder.

“Thanks to the appropriate medication and therapy, I have been well for a long time,” Tavi, who moved back to Joensuu, told Kodi’s Kuvalehti in 2021.