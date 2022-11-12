Saturday, November 12, 2022
Dead | Singer and actor Sven-Bertil Taube has died

November 12, 2022
In his long career, the popular Swedish artist was also involved in international film productions.

Swedish singer and actress Sven-Bertil Taube died on Friday at the age of 87. Information about the death was confirmed For Dagens Nyheter The Taube family.

Sven-Bertil Taube was born into a family of artists, as his father was a well-known singer and songwriter Evert Taube and his mother a sculptor Astri Taube.

Sven-Bertil Taube recorded his first album already in 1954 in the United States, where he was studying. He made his actual career in his home country. As a singer, Taube was best known for his interpretations of his father’s songs, which he recorded several times over the years.

Although Sven-Bertil Taube did a lot of comedic roles and appeared in musicals not only in Sweden but also in London, he also did serious roles in theater and films. In the 1970s, he acted in British films A shackled doll and Eagle has landedwhich were based on by Alistair McLean to suspense novels. In 1969, Taube was also involved Jörn Donner’s in the movie Sixty-nine 69.

In 2009, Taube starred in a Swedish film Men who hate women. Stieg Larsson the story based on the crime novel was later also made into a Hollywood version.

Taube lived his last years with his wife in London.

