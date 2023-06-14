Dead | Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral will be held today – a national day of mourning declared in Italy

86-year-old Berlusconi died on Monday in Milan.

in Italy to the country’s former prime minister For Silvio Berlusconi a state funeral will be held today.

Berlusconi, who served three times as prime minister, died on Monday in Milan. His funeral will be held today in Milan Cathedral. The funeral service will start in the afternoon at 16:00 Finnish time.

The blessing ceremony will be led by the Archbishop of Milan Mario Delpini.

This day has also been declared a national day of mourning in Italy.

Berlusconi was 86 years old when he died. He suffered from health problems in his last years. In the spring, he was treated for heart problems, and he was treated in a hospital in Milan.

Silvio Berlusconi entered Italian politics in 1994. He subsequently served as the country’s prime minister three times. The last prime minister’s term was in 2008–2011.

Berlusconi led the Forza Italia party, which is part of Italy’s current government. Berlusconi was elected senator last year.

Berlusconi’s political career was marred by numerous sex scandals and lawsuits.

“Berlusconi made history in this country. Many loved him, many hated him: but everyone must admit that his influence on politics, economics, sports and even television was unprecedented,” wrote the former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Facebook.