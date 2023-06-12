“I’m sick, despite everything I didn’t expect it”. Arrigo Sacchi weeps, on the phone with Ansa, remembering Silvio Berlusconi, who died today – June 12, 2023 – at the age of 86. Long phases of silence, the former AC Milan coach, with whom he won everything, can’t handle the pain over the death of his “brilliant friend to whom I owe everything”.

“Silvio Berlusconi was a generous man – he added – and he tried to change this difficult country, made up of individualists. Was he too? No, he thought together and saw far: when he took me I told him “are you crazy or a genius”. Given the results, you give me the answer…”.