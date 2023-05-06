Saturday, May 6, 2023
Dead | Siiri Rantanen was also a great role model for Aino-Kaisa Saarinen

May 6, 2023
Rantanen died on Friday at the age of 98.

5.5. 21:35

Cross-country skiing multiple prize medalist, skier of four world championships Aino-Kaisa Saarinen describes the skiing legend Siiri “Aitee” from Ranta as a great role model. Rantanen died on Friday at the age of 98.

“She was successful in her sports career, but also raised the status of women’s sports. Banged her fists on the table demanding the same rights for female athletes, and brought grievances to the fore. She was a pioneer in advancing the rights of female athletes,” Saarinen told STT on Friday evening.

“Now he slept off. Sad news”, Saarinen sighed.

Saarinen recalled how “Äitee” was still in Lahti last summer watching sports.

“It was still important for him to be involved. Even though he was sick, had his leg amputated, he had that joy of life and physical activity,” Saarinen recalled wistfully.

