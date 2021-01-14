Dead Siegfried Fischbacher, who has fascinated audiences in Las Vegas for decades, has died at the age of 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, another member of the Siegfried & Roy magic duo, died of pancreatic cancer on Wednesday.

World famous The second half of the duo Siegfried & Roy Siegfried Fischbacher has died at the age of 81 years. German newspapers, among others, report on the matter Bild and Der Spiegel.

Fischbacher died Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas, USA. He suffered from severe pancreatic cancer. Fischbacher’s sister Doloren, 78, according to Siegfried “slept away in peace”.

“He will continue his life in my heart,” Dolore Fischbacher told the American NBC news channel.

For decades Fischbacher, who charmed audiences with his magic and entertainment show, was born in 1939 in the city of Rosenheim, Germany. Roy Hornin with entered into an alliance in the 1960s.

The duo’s spectacular performances used a plethora of felines such as white tigers and lions, leopards, and jaguars.

The popular show ended in a life-threatening accident in 2003 when a tiger caught Horn’s neck and dragged him off the stage. Horn was permanently injured, but returned six years later with Fischbacher and the same tiger on stage at a charity event.

The duo retired from the entertainment industry in 2010, The New York Times says.

Roy Horn died in May last year for covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. He was 75 years old at the time of his death.

Fischbacher commented on the news of Horn’s death, saying:

“The moment we met, I knew we were going to change the world together. There could be no Siegfried without Roy and no Roy without Siegfried. ”