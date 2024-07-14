Dead | Shannen Doherty is dead

Dead|Shannen Doherty is remembered for the series Beverly Hills 90210 and My sister is a witch, among others.

Actor Shannen Doherty has died of cancer at the age of 53, the news agency Reuters and People magazine.

According to People magazine, Doherty’s long-time publicist confirmed the matter to them Leslie Sloane.

“He lost his battle with cancer after many years of fighting,” Sloane commented.

on Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2015.

“I have days when I say why me. And then I say why not me. Who else? Who else deserves this but me? None of us,” Doherty told People magazine after her diagnosis.

After the remission phase, in 2017, the cancer reportedly recurred.

At the time, Doherty said Good Morning America –in the talk show that his cancer has spread to level four, i.e. the most difficult possible.

Beverly Hills cast members in the 1990s. Shannen Doherty on the right.

Doherty was especially known for her role as Brenda Walsh in the hit series Beverly Hills 90210, which premiered in 1990.

The actor left the series after the fourth season in 1994, but returned to play his character in the 2000s version of the series.

After Beverly Hills, Doherty was cast My sister is a witch – series to play Prue Halliwell, one of the three witch sisters.

In addition to acting in the series, he also directed several episodes. He left the series at the end of the third season in 2001.