Dead | Seymour Stein, the producer who discovered the legends of the music world, has died

In his career, Seymour Stein launched superstars of the music world, from Madonna to Talking Heads. He was also involved in enabling the success of the Finnish band Him in the United States.

The music world a music producer who has created legends in his career Seymour Stein has died at the age of 80, according to the US media, among others Variety. Stein’s daughter confirmed the death to the magazine Mandy. Stein suffered from cancer and died Sunday morning, April 2, in Los Angeles.

Together by Richard Gottehrer In connection with Sire Records, which he founded with Stein, Stein discovered several new artists and bands, whose musical aesthetics soon began to define entire periods. Stein was known for his stylistic boldness. For example, many future icons of punk rock and new wave, such as Talking Heads and The Ramones, started their careers with her midwife.

Perhaps Stein made his most historic discovery in 1983, when he listed Madonna’s. At that time, the still relatively unknown club singer achieved three chart-topping albums, ten chart-topping singles and a total of 23 US Top 10 hits before founding her own record label Maverick in 1992. In the 80s, Madonna’s super popularity accelerated the growth of Sire Records towards one of the most significant publishers of new music in the US. .

Sire Records’ releases from the 1980s and 1990s are considered to have strongly defined the music of the era, regardless of genre boundaries. Stein’s interest brought Sire to the charts post-punk giants from Depeche Mode to The Cure.

In 2005, the manager of The Ramones Gary Kurfirst summed up Stein’s influence by stating that his musical taste was “always a few years ahead of everyone else”.

by Seymour Stein the effect also indirectly extended to Finland. When Vaihtoehtorock, called “love metal” by the Finnish group Him, conquered the world in the early 2000s, Him signed a recording contract with Sire Records, which guaranteed global distribution for the recordings. In total, Him released three albums under Sire. The first, published in September 2005 Dark Light made Finnish music history when he rose to number 18 on Billboard’s Top 200 album list as the best Finn of all time.

Sire Records became part of Warner Music Group in 1978. Stein retired from the company in 2018. Although not a composer himself, in 2016 Stein was honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award.