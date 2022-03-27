Dead Several drugs were found in the body of the deceased Foo Fighters drummer

Authorities said they would continue to investigate the cause of death.

On Friday Drummer of Foo Fighters, who died in Colombia Taylor Hawkins several drugs have been found in the body.

Preliminary toxicological tests by Colombian authorities found remnants of marijuana, opioids, and antidepressants in Hawkins’ body, among other things. Authorities said they would continue to investigate the cause of death.

The Bogota mayor’s office said the emergency center had previously received an alert about a person complaining about chest pain. Attempts were also made to revive Hawkins.

About Hawkins became a drummer for Foo Fighters in 1997. The band was on tour in South America at the time of Hawkins ’death.

The drummer of the multi-award winning rock band Foo Fighters, one of the greatest in the world, was only 50 years old when he died. The band spoke about it on their social media accounts early Saturday, Finnish time.