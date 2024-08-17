Dead | Sergio Donati, the screenwriter of spaghetti westerns, has died

Dead|Sergio Donati visited Helsinki in 2011.

Italian scriptwriter Sergio Donati has died at the age of 91, tells La Repubblica newspaper. He died on Tuesday, August 13 in Mentana, Italy.

Donati is especially known as the author of spaghetti westerns. He often worked with another director, Sergio, who is considered the master of spaghetti westerns Sergio Leone (1929–1989) with.

Donati was writing about Leone’s instructions Just for a few bucks (1965), Harmonica Avenger (1968) and A handful of dynamite (1970) movies. He was also involved The good, the bad and the ugly (1966) in the cutting phase.

Sergio Donati story according to Leone would have wanted him to write the first part of the Dollar trilogy A handful of dollars (1964). However, Donati did not believe that Leone would be able to acquire the rights by Akira Kurosawa To Yojimbo (1961), from which A handful of dollars is practically a remake.

Important for Donati’s career, Sergio was also a director Sergio Sollisima (1921–2015), which together with Donatin, Franco Solinas and by Fernando Morandi written with I created the law (1966) belongs to the classics of the spaghetti western genre.

Donati sometimes tried his luck in Hollywood, for example Orca – with a killer whale (1977) and Arnold Schwarzenegger by starring A raw gig (1986) movie.

In all Sergio Donati wrote the script for at least more than 70 films. Film editor Kalle Kinnusen by there are actually more films, because Donati didn’t always get his name in their credits.

The screenwriter visited Helsinki in August 2011. At that time, as part of the Night of the Arts, all the films of the Dollari trilogy were shown at Bio Rex.

“My whole generation saw John Ford’s and others’ links at the same time at the end of the 1940s after the war. Fascists had banned them before. The experience marked us”, Donati recalled in an interview with HS.