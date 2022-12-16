Dead | Serbian football legend Siniša Mihajlović died at the age of 53

Mihajlović had leukemia.

Serbian one of the stars of football history Siniša Mihajlović has died, his family said on Friday. Suffering from leukemia for a long time, Mihajlović was 53 years old.

Playing as a defender, Mihajlović won the European Cup in 1991 with Red Star Belgrade. After that, he played in Italy for AS Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter, winning the Italian championship in the last two. He represented the national team of Yugoslavia in the 1998 World Championships and the 2000 European Championships.

After his playing career, Mihajlović coached AC Milan and Bologna as well as the Serbian national team in Italy.

“Tivas got yet another legend. You are greatly missed, Sinisa”, AC Milan said With a Twitter accountof.