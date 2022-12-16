Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Serbian football legend Siniša Mihajlović died at the age of 53

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

Mihajlović had leukemia.

Serbian one of the stars of football history Siniša Mihajlović has died, his family said on Friday. Suffering from leukemia for a long time, Mihajlović was 53 years old.

Playing as a defender, Mihajlović won the European Cup in 1991 with Red Star Belgrade. After that, he played in Italy for AS Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter, winning the Italian championship in the last two. He represented the national team of Yugoslavia in the 1998 World Championships and the 2000 European Championships.

After his playing career, Mihajlović coached AC Milan and Bologna as well as the Serbian national team in Italy.

“Tivas got yet another legend. You are greatly missed, Sinisa”, AC Milan said With a Twitter accountof.


#Dead #Serbian #football #legend #Siniša #Mihajlović #died #age

See also  They are now looming: the bankruptcies
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia leaves half the population in Ukraine without supplies after one of the worst attacks on infrastructure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result