Dead Seppo Nuuttila got his nickname from the TV’s gangster boss and did well with the rude group of the 70’s: “His human sense was great”

Nearly eleven years ago Seppo “Nitti” Nuuttila celebrated its 70th anniversary quite irritated.

The reason was the state of the Finnish endurance race, which terrified Nitti, one of the charismatic strengths of the Finnish coaching staff.

Nuuttila had to endure his irritability until the end, because the 2010s did not bring a solution to the coach’s beloved sport. Nuuttila died on Thursday, October 1, at the age of 80 in Mäntsälä. He had been ill for a long time.

Nuuttila was born on October 9, 1939 in Tampere. He studied as a sports technician in Vierumäki from 1958 to 1859. Prior to that, he had attended the Vejle Sports College Leadership and Coaching Course in Denmark, although he did not speak Danish.

In working life, a hard-working sports technician had enough varied tasks. Nuuttila worked as SVUL’s Uusimaa District Executive Director, Finnish Sports Association’s (SUL) training instructor and coaching manager, Football Association’s project manager, Rowing Association’s coaching manager and Canoe Association’s coaching manager. He was also founding the Finnish Triathlon Federation.

He was awarded the Golden Cross of Merit in Sport in 2005. From his second marriage, he had two sons.

Nuuttila’s own sport was 800 meters, which he ran at 1.55.5 (1963). In 2007, he coached an 800-meter runner Suvi Myllymäki (today Silvenius).

Nuuttila’s goal was to make her the first Finnish woman to fall below the two-minute magical limit on the way. The goal was not quite achieved.

Seppo Nuuttila and Suvi Myllymäki at a training camp in Portugal in spring 2007.­

In numerous in interviews, Nuuttila gladly returned to 1966, when athletics ramped in bottom mud. Chairman Jukka Uunilan under his leadership, construction began on a new rise, of which Nuuttila became one of the architects.

Systematic coaching work began, which led to tough results. According to SUL’s historical work, the Nuuttila era took “determined steps towards total coaching”.

Jouko Kuha, Juha Väätäinen, Lasse Virén and Pekka Vasala ran Finland again as an athletics country. Nuuttila then worked as the coaching manager of the Sports Federation. A New Zealander was involved in the work Arthur Lydiard, although he never got to cooperate with Kuha and Väätäinen.

The most significant work was done by developing a coaching system and implementing it on the field.

“Nitti created the organization for what is being done and was responsible for making it a success. He was a great encourager, but didn’t actually participate in the coaching. He used to say, don’t worry, things will work out. The overall budget was maintained, even though Nitti transferred the money to where it was needed. He was a brave decision maker. Many criticized, but the end result was good, ” Kari Sinkkonen, 84, remembers his friend and colleague.

Single coached Vasala became the 1,500-meter Olympic winner in 1972. He became acquainted with Nuuttila Dear State at the last advanced course in coaching in 1962.

“We drove many miles together. In the last few years when we called, he always had the same things in mind because of his illness. Nitti did a lot of work and was a great man. He always defended his own. It also became a nickname, ”says Sinkkonen.

Nuuttila got his tough nickname from the American Police Series Unbribled Gangster Boss Frank Nittin by.

The bribes later became the name of Niti’s training stable. It included, among others, rower Karppinen, a triathlete Pauli Kiuru, badminton player Pontus Jäntti and a tennis player Olli Rahnasto.

Seppo Nuuttila coaching Pauli Kiuru in Hawaii for the Ironman race in October 1994.­

Athletics the boom was accompanied by the advent of medicine. Nuutila is immensely annoyed by claims that success is only due to doping. There was a systematic hard training behind it.

Hormones were banned in 1975. At least since then, Nuuttila’s line has been uncompromising.

Pauli Kiuru said Sports gifts In the book, what conditions Seppo Nuuttila announced for starting a coaching relationship in 1985:

“Our cooperation will end immediately if the permitted methods are not enough for you.”

“If the East German medical side is left out. The coaching there was of a high standard. Nitti encouraged to seek information – it was anywhere in the world. He had an unbearable curiosity. All the information was capital for him, ”says Sinkkonen.

Seppo Nuuttila got a bath in the water grave after a victorious match in Sweden at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. At the same time, Nuuttila’s second term as director of coaching and training at the Finnish Sports Federation ended.­

When success came, Nuuttila was the desired man. However, project work at the Football Association in 1974 ended quickly, but coaching continued through the Sports Development Institute.

Runner Martti Vainion After the doping cart (1984), Nuuttila returned to the Sports Association, where he, as a solid coaching manager, created a new light for Finnish athletics. In 1988, he re-entered new careers.

“Niti’s strength was in leading young people, not so much in coaching knowledge. He got along with a rugged gang of the 1970s. He was hugely strong in human contact and interaction, ”multiple hurdles medalist in the hurdles Arto Bryggare says.

During Nuuttila’s second term as head of coaching, Bryggare won the European Championship silver in Stuttgart in 1986.

“Nit’s impact on me was coaching zero, but as a person, his impact was significant. Nitti was a huge spiritual support. His human sense was great. Nit always gets a smile on his face in a positive way, ”says Bryggare.