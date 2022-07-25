Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Dead | Seiska: Kaarina Suonperä, who was educated in customs, has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in World Europe
Kaarina Suonperä has died at the age of 81.

Finn habit trainer and journalist Kaarina Suonperä has died at the age of 81, says Seiska. The news of the death was confirmed to Seiska and Iltalehte by Suonperä’s daughter Tiiu Pohjolainen.

Kaarina Suonperä was known for her several appearances in the media, where she evaluated the style of public figures and shared tips on good behavior. Suonperä is also remembered for his preference for wearing the color blue.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö granted Suonperä the title of chamber councilor in 2015. Suonperä also served as a Vantaa city councilor and board for several terms.

Correction 25.7. at 21:20: Corrected Suonperä’s daughter’s name is Tiiu Suonperä from Pohjolais.

