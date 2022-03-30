Scott Bennieproducer and designer who collaborated in the creation of games such as Fallout and the videogame adaptation de The Lord of the Rings, died at the age of 61 of pneumonia. The news comes directly from Brian Fargo, founder of Interplay Entertainment and friend of Bennie, who, through his own account Twittercommunicated his condolences.

Scott Bennie’s name is inextricably linked to many titles from the 90s, especially in collaboration with Interplay Entertainment. With the US company he was producer and designer of the adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, as well as of the turn-based strategy game Castles and its expansion Castles: The Northern Campaign. In Interplay, he worked mainly as a writer, and in particular we remember titles like Star Trek Starfleet Academy, Judgment Rites, Star Trek: 25th Anniversary, Starfleet Command And Starfleet Command 2or and the original Fallout.

Speaking of which, a Fallout character owes its name to Scott Bennie. In an interview released on Steemit back in 2017, Bennie talked about her role in Fallout, modestly stating that she didn’t make a real significant contribution to the making of the title. In fact, he created some maps, some parts of the Hub and the Mysterious Stranger Perk. In addition, Scott also decided on the name of the famous Dogmeat dogfaithful companion of the protagonist.

Scott Bennie also worked as a tabletop RPG designer, writing adventures for Dungeons & Dragons, Champions, Marvel Superheroes, Mutants & Masterminds and adaptations of both de The Lord of the Rings that of World of Warcraft.

Therefore, the world of video games is losing a historical pillar of its industry. The titles he worked on as a producer and designer form the basis for video games as we know them now.

