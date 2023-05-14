Dead | Savon Sanomi’s former editor-in-chief Reino Möhänen has died

Reino Möhänen worked at Savon Sanom for almost 40 years in various positions, most recently as editor-in-chief.

Savon Sanomat former editor-in-chief Reino Möhänen has died at the age of 91, says Savon Sanomat. Möhänen died at his home in Pohjois-Savo’s Siilinjärvi on Thursday, May 11.

Born in Metsäpirti, Karjalankannaki on January 30, 1932, Myöhänen had a long career at Savon Sanomi, headquartered in Kuopio. In 1953, he was hired by the Savoland newspaper, first as a news reporter and then as a sports reporter. Möhänen was the supervisor of the sports department in 1955–1958.

After that, he worked, among other things, as a news and editorial manager, until from 1978 he worked first as the second and finally as the first editor-in-chief.

After working After 38 years at Savon Sanom, Möhänen retired in September 1991. In the previous winter, the paper had changed from a voice of the city center to an uncommitted provincial paper. It still didn’t seem to bother the central journalist.

“Even though I belong to the journalists of the center, Savon Sanomit’s non-commitment is not a problem for me. I once came to work for a strong and open provincial newspaper and not a party mouthpiece. Our magazine has been published in a centrist spirit, but the threshold for becoming an uncommitted magazine was very low,” said Möhänen on his retirement day According to HS’s story at the time.

Möhänen received the state journalist award in 1994.

Savon Sanomat remembers its former editor-in-chief not only as an excellent newsman but also as a good leader and sparring partner.

“With its news wins, Savon Sanomat effectively increased its circulation and defeated its local competitor, Savo-lehti. From the end of the 1960s, the circulation increased annually by about a thousand copies and reached its peak – more than 91,000 copies – in 1991, Möhänen’s last year of work,” the paper writes in its obituary.