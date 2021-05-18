Dead Savon Sanomat: KuPS football legend Markku Hyvärinen is dead

Hyvärinen worked at KuPS for many decades in various positions.

Kuopio The football legend of the football club Markku Hyvärinen has died at the age of 78, he says Savon Sanomat. Hyvärinen died on Monday after a long illness.

Hyvärinen worked at KuPS for many decades in various positions. As a player, he won the Finnish championship in the club and won the Finnish Championship paint exchange in 1966.

In the next decade, Hyvärinen worked as a team leader at KuPS, when the club won two Finnish championships and three Finnish Championship silver.

In the autumn of 1989 KuPS celebrated the victory of the Finnish Cup, when the team was coached by Hyvärinen and Olavi Rissanen. In the 1990s, Hyvärinen served as vice chairman of the club.

Hyvärinen worked for a long time at Savon Sanomat. He started as the circulation manager of Savon Sanomat in 1966 and retired in 2002.