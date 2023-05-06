Dead | Sami Jauhojärvi reminds us of Aite’s enormous importance for women’s sports

Sami Jauhojärvi emphasizes Siiri Rantanen’s position as an improver of women’s status.

5.5. 21:05 | Updated 5.5. 21:53

I ski Olympic champion Sami Jauhojärvi emphasizes that the 98-year-old died Siiri Rantanen was an improver of women’s status.

“The lady of long life was allowed to live and for a long time to be a role model and not just a role model but as an improver of women’s status. Thus, he was also in a respected position.”

Jauhojärvi states that the importance of Rantanen does not only apply to Finnish skiing.

“Her importance was very great for international women’s sports.”

Personally Jauhojärvi remembers Rantanen as a humorous and funny person.

“He was always joking about all kinds of things. He was a personality with a capital P.”

In particular, Jauhojärvi remembers one special thing about the ski legend.

“He always had in mind that he would be able to dance. He loved polka.”

Did you dance with him?

“I don’t. Unfortunately, I wasn’t with Siiri at parties where there was dancing. After the amputation of one leg, Siiri herself was no longer able to dance.”

Jauhojärvi says that his own Olympic victory [parisprintissä Iivo Niskasen kanssa] after that he got to know Rantani better. They were both involved in the Olympic Winners Association.

“We have had a blanket club group that has been pulled Antero Verto. We went out to eat regularly. The last time he participated was last year,” says Jauhojärvi.

“Condolences to the relatives.”