Dead | Russian composer Alexander Knaifel has died

Dead|Alexander Knaifel was known in Russia especially for his film music.

Russian composer Alexander Knaifel has died at the age of 80, says Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. He was born in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, in November 1943.

Knaifel began his career as a multi-influenced avant-gardist, but from the 1980s composed mostly serene and meditative music, which has been compared To Arvo Pärt and to Henryck Góreck.

Knaifel’s compositions often include a choir and unusual musical ensembles, such as of Solaris required 35 Javanese gongs.

In Russia, Alexander Knaifel was especially known for his film music. IMDb database by he worked on the 27th film.

“Film is not an art form but a way of life. I have filmed it myself! As a composer, my task is to embroider on film tape”, Knaifel said for HS in March 2003.

In an interview with HS, Knaifel said The eighth chapter -, which was performed at the Helsinki Cathedral as part of the Kirkko soikoon event.

Based on the Song of Songs from the Old Testament, the work requires four choirs and a solo cello.

“It’s about the same love when we talk about love for people, nature and God,” Knaifel summed up the message of the work to HS.

He also composed several operas and chamber music.

of the 1970s at the end of the year, Knaifel, along with six other Soviet composers, was included in the Union of Soviet Composers blacklisted because they had participated in western music events. The public performance of Knaifel’s compositions had to be banned.

The Irish Times magazine in the interview Knaifel said he got away with quite a bit compared to his more politically active colleagues.

“I didn’t have many difficult situations. I didn’t run away abroad like Alfred Schnittke and Arvo Pärt, but I stayed home and continued my work,” Knaifel told the magazine.