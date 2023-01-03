Hasbulatov was the Speaker of the Russian Parliament in 1991–1993.

Russian served as Speaker of the Parliament in 1991–1993 Ruslan Hasbulatov is dead, Russian state television reported on Tuesday. Hasbulatov was 80 years old when he died.

A well-known human rights activist Alexander Cherkasov according to Hasbulatov died at home on the outskirts of Moscow on Tuesday. Cherkasov did not say Hasbulatov’s cause of death.

Hasbulatov first known as the first president of Russia Boris Yeltsin as a supporter, and the two resisted the August 1991 coup together. However, the men soon became political opponents. The situation got so bad that Yeltsin sent tanks to the parliament building to crush the rebellion.

Hasbulatov was imprisoned for his involvement in the rebellion, but was pardoned in 1994. However, the prison sentence ended his political career.

Hasbulatov’s body will be transported to his home village of Tolstoy-Yurt in Chechnya for burial.