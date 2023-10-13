Dead | Rudolph Isley, one of the founders of the American band The Isley Brothers, has died

The group is especially known for their 1959 hit Shout.

American Co-founder of The Isley Brothers Rudolph Isley has died, the band announced on Thursday. Isley was 84 years old when he died. The group told for USA Today, that Isley had passed away on Wednesday. The cause of the musician’s death has not been announced.

Rudolph Isley founded a gospel quartet with his brothers in the mid-1950s. One of the brothers died soon after the band was founded, but the trio continued the story of The Isley Brothers.

The group is especially known for their 1959 hit Shout. In 1970, the Isley Brothers won a Grammy Award for their popular song It’s Your Thing and in 1992 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rudolph Isley, who often wore hats and fur-lined clothes, left the band in 1989.

Only the original four are now alive Ronald Isley.