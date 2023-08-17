Dead | Rock pastor Tarvo Laakso has died

The “rock priest” who already combined rock and spiritual lyrics in the 1970s made a wide production – the most famous song is at the foot of the Crucifix.

Rock music and a pastor who combined spiritual lyrics in his extensive production Tarvo Laakso died at the beginning of the week from cancer at the age of 67 in his hometown of Tampere, says Parishioner. He was born on December 15, 1955.

Laakso played spiritual rock already as a teenager in the band Onnellise vaeltajat. The first solo album was released in 1979, and especially the third album attracted attention in rock circles Electric shepherd.

“The war against apathy starts from the altar”, Laakso sang with a bit of a punk influence Welcome to the punk monastery – song.

Perhaps his most famous song At the foot of the crucifix is from the same album and familiar from many generations of religious school camps. Electric shepherd-the musical level of the album was partly guaranteed by the guitarist Heikki Silvennoinen.

Laakso called himself a rock priest both in his lyrics and in his memoirs Rock priest at the foot of the crucifix (2006). The album’s range of styles expanded after the initial guitar rock and he also became interested in, for example, folk music and composing fairs.

Valley served for a long time as the pastor of the Harju parish in Tampere. In addition, he worked as a music teacher in many contexts.

Laakso spoke openly about his illness in public and thanked those who prayed for him.

He made music until the end. The latest album By a miracle appeared in April. He managed to make plenty of studio recordings this summer as well.