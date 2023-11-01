Hiro Mashima took advantage of the Lucca Comics & Games 2023 to announce the arrival in Italy of his new work DEAD ROCK. During his presence in the pavilion Star Comics the famous author expressed his hope that all fans of his previous works can also support this new manga, which it will be published by the publishing house during 2025.

At the moment there is no further information about it, we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Star Comics