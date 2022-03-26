Dead Rock band Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is dead

Hawkins was 50 when he died.

American drummer Taylor Hawkins is dead. He is best known as the drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters.

Hawkins was 50 when he died.

The band said of Hawkins’ death in a release released on Saturday in the bulletin.

“The Foo Fighters family is shocked by the tragic and untimely loss of their beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and catchy laughter will live with us forever, ”the band writes.

Foo Fighters has won several Grammy Awards. The band’s best-known songs include Everlong, Monkey Wrench and Learn to Fly.

Hawkins has been the band’s drummer since 1997.

The band is currently on a world tour and, according to the tour calendar, performed on Friday in the Colombian capital, Bogota.

Foo Fighters has performed four times in Finland, most recently in 2017.