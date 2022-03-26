Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead Rock band Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Hawkins was 50 when he died.

American drummer Taylor Hawkins is dead. He is best known as the drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters.

Hawkins was 50 when he died.

The band said of Hawkins’ death in a release released on Saturday in the bulletin.

“The Foo Fighters family is shocked by the tragic and untimely loss of their beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and catchy laughter will live with us forever, ”the band writes.

Foo Fighters has won several Grammy Awards. The band’s best-known songs include Everlong, Monkey Wrench and Learn to Fly.

Hawkins has been the band’s drummer since 1997.

The band is currently on a world tour and, according to the tour calendar, performed on Friday in the Colombian capital, Bogota.

Foo Fighters has performed four times in Finland, most recently in 2017.


#Dead #Rock #band #Foo #Fighters #drummer #Taylor #Hawkins #dead

See also  The horror and violence of gangs in El Salvador
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mónica Cabrejos lived a tragic moment: "Proving rape in an adult woman is the most difficult"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.