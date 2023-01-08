Dead | Roberto Dinamite, Brazil’s former goalkeeper who played in two World Cups, died

Dinamite was part of the 1978 and 1982 World Cup teams.

Handsome Brazilian striker who made a career at the top of world football in the 1970s and 1980s Roberto Dynamite has died, his former club Vasco da Gama said on Sunday. Dynamite, real name, who died of colon cancer Carlos Roberto de Oliveirawas 68 years old.

“To our great sorrow, we have learned that the greatest of us has left us. Carlos Roberto de Oliveira, aka Dinamite, dedicated 29 of his 68 years to the club, as a player and chairman. Rest in peace,” the Rio de Janeiro-based club said.

Dinamite, who grew up in the club as a junior, scored no fewer than 708 hits for Vasco da Gama in the 1,110 matches he played. The man got his explosive nickname already at the age of 17, when the local newspaper praised the young man who scored his first national team goal with the headline “Lapsi-dynamitti räjähti”.

In the Brazilian national team, Dinamite played 38 matches and scored 20 goals. He was part of Brazil’s 1978 and 1982 World Cup teams. In Europe, Dinamite played for Barcelona in 1979–80, but did not succeed and quickly returned to his home club Vasco.

After his career, Dinamite was not only the chairman of the club, but also a politician who was influential in the management of the state of Rio.