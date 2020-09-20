Dead Robert W. Gore, the inventor of Gore-tex, is dead

The fabric had a big impact on outdoor clothing.

American engineer Robert W. Gore has died at the age of 83, says, among other things news agency AP. He developed Gore-tex, which is a waterproof fabric.

According to AP, Gore developed the fabric in 1969, after which the fabric revolutionized the making of outdoor clothing. Breathable fabric has also been utilized in other fields.

In his career Gore served as CEO of WL Gore & Associates for nearly 25 years and as Chairman of the Board for 30 years. The company was founded by his father.

A company spokesman said Gore died of a long-term illness on Thursday at his home in Maryland, the AP says.