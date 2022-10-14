Saturday, October 15, 2022
Dead | Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in Harry Potter, has died

October 14, 2022
in World Europe
Actor Robbie Coltrane has died. He was especially known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films.

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72, says PA news agency.

Coltrane was especially known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid, a British author by J.K. Rowling in the Harry Potter movies based on the book series. Coltrane starred in all eight Harry Potter films. The film series was made for about ten years.

The actor died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, say Coltrane’s relatives For Deadline magazine. Coltrane has been ill a lot for the past two years.

Robbie Coltrane in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He played gamekeeper, half-giant Rubeus Hagrid. Picture: Fox

In the year Born in 1950, Coltrane had a long career. In addition to the Potter films, he also acted in the television series Fitz decides as well as in two James Bond films. Fitz decides – series he played the main role and won three consecutive Bafta awards for it in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

