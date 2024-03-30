Dead | Ritva Santavuori, known as a drug prosecutor, has died

Ritva Santavuori, who became known as a prosecutor, has died, reports Yle.

As a drug prosecutor known Ritva Santavuori is dead, says Over. The matter has been confirmed to Yle by the Santavuori boys.

Santavuori was 91 years old when he died. He managed to work as a prosecutor for more than 20 years.

In his work, Santavuori dealt with several high-profile cases involving, for example, organized crime. Santavuori was the prosecutor in, among other things, the 1995 flower shop murder and the Jollas murder-for-hire case.

Santavuori himself has recalled being on several “kill lists” during his working years. His cabin was blown up in 1996.

in Vyborg born Santavuori was a lawyer by training and became a prosecutor in 1973.

Santavuori said that the turning point in his own career was a family murder that happened in 1975, where a man had killed his wife. Santavuori believed that the man found to be lacking in understanding had cheated on the mental state examination.

When the unconvicted man experienced a “miracle recovery”, Santavuori decided to take on a prominent role as a prosecutor, which he was not used to in the Finnish legal system.

Santavuori wrote to the Court of Appeal and with his actions got the murderer imprisoned. This was the initial impetus for Santavuori's dashing line.

Ritva Santavuori managed to work as a prosecutor for more than 20 years.

Santavuori criticized the criminal policy he considered too liberal in his career both in courtrooms and in public debate.

After his career as a prosecutor ended, he continued the social debate by writing both books and columns.

Santavuori published books Madam Prosecutor, Madam Prosecutor and Mafia Laws, Return of the Madam Prosecutor and the freshest Mercy in the year 2007.

In his books, Santavuori took a liberal stance, and sometimes also angered people. Santavuori did not differentiate between motorcycle gangs or fox girls, but considered both to be organized criminal activities.

In 2008, Santavuori caused an uproar by making offensive comments about the then US presidential candidate Barack Obama's background Ylen Hindsightsin the program.

Santavuori, who was a regular guest of the program, received a notice from the Public Speech Council for his speeches and was dropped from the program.