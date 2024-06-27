In a totally unexpected way, Capcom has just announced a new remastering for its beloved 2006 title: Dead Rising. This will have totally new graphics and will also be available for current generation consoles. We just need to know the release date.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be the name of this new version of the game. To announce it, Capcom revealed a first trailer that recalls all the revisions they have made to the title. Finally they show a little of what we can expect with Frank West sporting his new graphics as well as another voice actor.

For now we do not know how many changes there will be for this version, but it is an opportunity to improve certain aspects. Among them the tiny size of the texts and with some luck the artificial intelligence of some of the survivors of Willamette Parkview Mall.

Source: Capcom

For now Capcom did not reveal the arrival date for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, but its first trailer indicates that it will be released in 2024. Probably in October or November to take advantage of Halloween, which is quite in keeping with its theme. Did you play any of the previous versions?

What is Dead Rising about?

Dead Rising puts us in control of freelance journalist Frank West. After receiving a tip, he infiltrates a town surrounded by the military to find out what’s going on. To his bad luck he ends up locked in a huge shopping center while a zombie infestation increases outside.

Despite dealing with zombies, the tone of the game is a little more comedy-oriented, although without leaving aside the gore. Players can use almost all the products in the mall as weapons against the undead and some psychopaths lurking around.

It also has an interesting time system that makes you make the most of it to get to the bottom of the infestation and rescue some survivors. This element was highly applauded at the time and is something that greatly differentiates these Capcom titles. If you are interested in playing the original, you can find it on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. In fact, they have a discount right now. Did it catch your attention? Dead Rising?

