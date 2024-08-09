One of the most unique features of Dead Rising is their system of earning Prestige Points by taking pictures. In the original game, images were classified into different categories: horror, drama, brutality and erotica, among others. The latter will no longer be present in the Deluxe Remaster.

This is according to a recent Famitsu report where the gameplay of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. In the part where he talks precisely about the points with the camera, They emphasize that this category will no longer be present and will not earn you points.

In the original game, this category gave us extra points for taking suggestive photos of female characters and even female zombies. If we took a photo of her cleavage, under her skirt or in ‘sensual’ positions, a pink circle and the ‘erotic’ classification appeared.

This is obviously a response to the time that has passed since the original came out until now. In 18 years the public’s way of thinking has already changed quite a bit, so it would not be so well received if they kept it in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. What do you think about this decision?

What can we expect from Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a new remaster of Capcom’s beloved zombie title that was originally released in 2006. This game features several gameplay improvements and uses the RE Engine to give us new character models. Not to mention more detailed environments.

The remastering will be released in digital format on September 19 and in physical format on November 8.. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in due course. So if you want to go back to Willamette or visit it for the first time, this would be a great opportunity.

