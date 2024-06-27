Capcom returns to surprise us with an announcement that few would have expected: in these hours, a teaser trailer has been published which anticipates the return of the beloved series Dead Rising.

The zombie hunting saga, born in 2006, returns with what appears to be a remake, a “definitive version” in short, of the first chapter of the series.

The announcement comes through the publication of a short trailer which, unfortunately, does not provide us with information regarding the price or release date of the game.

The Dead Rising series returns like this after 8 years of silence: the last published chapter, the fourth, actually arrived on the market way back in 2016. On the occasion of the launch of Dead Rising 4 we have also created a review that we invite you to read if you are curious to pick up this new revival of the series.

For several months now there have been rumors of the return of the series through the publication of a reboot or even a fifth chapter: apparently, the easiest way has turned out to be the right one, while we will have to wait a long time, apparently, to find out if the fifth chapter is also in the works at Capcom.

Inside our article you will find the first trailer for Dead Rising Deluxe Remasterwaiting to find out what the exclusive contents of this new version of the game will be.