Capcom has released a new trailer For Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster focused on the history of the game, therefore composed largely of cutscenes that serve to introduce the particular situation in which the survival horror in question takes place.
The game in question is officially a remaster, but the work done by Capcom is perhaps closer to a real remakeconsidering the amount of technical improvements applied, also visible in this new trailer.
In the video we review in particular the first minutes of the story of Dead Rising, with Frank West who, as an assault photojournalist, launches himself with a helicopter directly into the heart of the action in Willamette, a city in Colorado where there seems to be an epidemic of undead underway.
An original reinterpretation of a horror classic
As anyone familiar with the series knows, the nerve center of theWillamette Outbreak It is the large shopping mall in the area, which becomes the main map where Dead Rising takes place.
Here, among shops and clubs engulfed in total chaos, we find ourselves having to survive a colossal zombie invasion.
In the trailer we see Frank arriving at the scene of the action and immediately coming into contact with the zombie threat, and then meeting various other personages as we see in the condensation of cutscenes that make up the second part of the video.
In the classic undead horror vein, it soon becomes clear that the survivors can be far more dangerous and pressing threats than the zombies themselves, with plenty of crazy characters to encounter, as well as some more friendly survivors.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has the release date set for digital release on September 19, 2024, so this week, and in physical version for November 8.
