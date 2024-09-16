Capcom has released a new trailer For Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster focused on the history of the game, therefore composed largely of cutscenes that serve to introduce the particular situation in which the survival horror in question takes place.

The game in question is officially a remaster, but the work done by Capcom is perhaps closer to a real remakeconsidering the amount of technical improvements applied, also visible in this new trailer.

In the video we review in particular the first minutes of the story of Dead Rising, with Frank West who, as an assault photojournalist, launches himself with a helicopter directly into the heart of the action in Willamette, a city in Colorado where there seems to be an epidemic of undead underway.