Capcom has released Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster gameplay overview with commentary from producer Kei Morimoto and director Ryosuke Murai, who illustrated some of the new features that characterize the re-release.

Structurally the game will be identical to the 2006 one, but it will be able to count on graphics brought to 4K and 60 fpsas well as a host of improvements that include new character textures, more facial expressions, and fully spoken dialogue instead of text-only.

The authors also provided smooth out some of the rough edges of the original Dead Risingallowing you to complete certain actions while talking on the radio and checking the resistance of objects used as weapons.

At the beginning of the video Morimoto and Murai mentioned some criticisms from fans of the series, without specifying what they were referring to. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that Frank West was in the remaster inexplicably aged of about twenty years?