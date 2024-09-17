Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It is the new version of a classic video game by Capcomwhich will bring freelance photojournalist Frank West back to work, and will do so digitally September 19, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. If you’re interested in the physical version of the game, you’ll have to wait until November. But what does this new version of the crazy zombie title have in store for us? Here’s our review.

Remastered or Remake?

The developers wanted to keep the word “remaster” to emphasize that it is not a true remake, as we have seen Capcom do in recent years with Resident Evil 4 and other chapters of the survival horror. Nonetheless, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It has some important changes not only from a graphic point of view, which makes you think of a remake, but it is not.

The differences between the previous versions and this new Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster concern both the graphicsboth the playabilityalso passing through dubbing and some additional content. Specifically we see that the The title resolution is 4K at 60 frames per secondwhile as far as gameplay is concerned, there are important improvements to the artificial intelligence, something that has always annoyed players. In addition, automatic saving has also been added, so as to bring Frank to the next-gen. And Frank is the protagonist of one of the biggest changes in the title, since he has a new voicewhile additional digital content also comes from other major titles Capcomlike Leon S. Kennedy’s dress, straight from Resident Evil 2or from Mega Manprotagonist of the series of the same name.

After having made the necessary premises and given you a general taste of what this new Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is, the time has come to delve into every aspect of the gameplay and the technical side of this “remastered plus” by Capcom.

Simple plot, but it works

Frank West is a photojournalist who deals with telling stories and scoops through the photos he takes. In his adventure in Dead Rising Deluexe Remaster he decides to to devote himself to a scoop that is decidedly bigger than himselfin a remote town in Colorado, where he will discover that many citizens have turned into zombies. His goal is to continue following the case and discover what happened, all the while trying to stay alive together with the companions he will meet in the most important place in town: the shopping center.

Obviously this is a very simple plot, a plot that allows the characters to move in a world above the lineswhich takes itself seriously enough, and which also manages to keep the players interested.

It must be said that the heart of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is not the plot itself, but rather the gameplay and its longevity, especially because it becomes an increasingly bigger challenge. that of being able to survive for 72 hoursbecause yes, this title from Capcom, a bit like Majora’s Mask And a timed game.

Time passes and the zombie approaches

One of the very first things you’ll have to choose once you start Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is which control configuration to use. Specifically, the developers have created two:

Normal

Classic

In case you decide to opt for the second one, know that you will not be able to remap the keys, but they will remain the same until the end of the adventure. When you start the game, you will be immediately catapulted and you will be explained a game mechanic that you might think is useless or scripted only for that moment, but in reality it is something fundamental: we are referring to to use the camera. In the case of Xbox you will have to use LB to look through the lens and RB to shoot.

Its use is also essential to increase your level, since it will give you Panointed Prestigio (which we will abbreviate to PP). This is not the only method, but it is certainly the simplest. The others are to complete the this, help the survivors And kill Zombies. When you level up you will get an improvement in only one of these stats:

Attack

Speed

Energy

Objects

Throw distance

You could also unlock new skills which will be explained to you immediately.

Even though Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a timed title, there are also side quests, which It increases the longevity of the game enormouslybecause it becomes a challenge to try to complete everything in the shortest time possible.

Not only that, there are also methods to improve your skills, you do it by reading books that you can find during the adventure. This implies that the exploration of the mall is not to be excluded, and is at times fundamental to be able to improve. But to be able to understand what to do first, you will have to make a lot of mistakes. In fact, a piece of advice that we would like to give you, in case you buy the game, is to create tons of save slotsso you don’t have to start from scratch if the situation doesn’t go to your advantage.

A little while ago we told you about the “survivors”, what are they? Well, this is also a very important aspect of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. These are people you will find inside the shopping center and that if you decide to help them, they will make you gain PP. This is also one of the biggest changes from the original, since theartificial intelligence of the first version he was very unintelligent.

But now things have changed and a lot, especially because they will attack enemies more, especially if they have the right object. Object that you will have to give them, and with the right person/object combination, they will be unstoppable. To check which one it is, you will just have to press the same button to control Frank’s watch, the up arrow on the D-Pad. Not only will you have to take care of them also from a physical point of view and, consequently, a moral one. By giving the right food to help them heal from any wounds he could give them regain 100% of your Health Points immediatelyand as a consequence you will have happier people around you who will want to act voluntarily.

So we can say that the gameplay of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster offers something that it is closely linked to the longevity of the titlesince you always go to improve something previous, and to understand what to do first, so as to obtain that ability or that stat boost that makes the race against time easier. Plus there is the micromanagement of the survivors that is another method to get PPthus leveling up and thus reaching the objectives set more quickly. In other words: the gameplay loop is almost unassailable.

Putting aside the gameplay for a moment and talking a bit about fashion, remember that you are inside a shopping mall: after a specific quest you can also explore to get more or less funny or high fashion clothes. The choice is yours.

Old school never hurts, right?

One of the things we couldn’t expect from this “remastered plus” of Dead Rising is definitely the stiffness of the animations, which reminds us a bit of the old school ones or those of the old Yakuza (before the turn-based RPG drift proposed by Like a Dragon onwards, ed.). This is especially noticeable when you are surrounded by zombies, because as easy as it is to run away by rolling, sometimes you get stuck stuck due to attack animations.

Another negative aspect concerns the sensation of the shots: if the physical ones are perceived mainly thanks to the animations, the same cannot be said for the gunshots, given that there is no animation for when you hit and there is no “hitmarker sound”. This lack made us rely everything on sight, since you just have to look at the life bar going down to understand if the shot hit or not, but for a game based entirely on “violence”, it is a lack that we regretted.

Of course, it must also be said that depending on the weapons you use there is a slower or faster animation, but the problem comes in the concatenation of these, because until the first one finishes, it is not possible to do anything else, nor move, much less a second action. This is obviously also because it is not a remake operation like the one performed for the Resident Evilbut of a remastered much more accurate in detail and with some smoothing here and there to be more pleasant for new players. The fact remains that this old school aspect might turn up the noses of many, and at first glance it did the same with us. But we were able to adapt immediately, as we are now long-time players.

In conclusion we can say that this Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a great return for Frank West on the screens. It must be said that there are some small things that can make you turn up your nose, especially if you are a “young player”, but in general it is possible to say that it is able to adapt to the timesgiven the presence of automatic and manual saving and a significant improvement for the AI ​​of the survivors. In short, It’s a new way to discover a cult of the videogame worldwith all its old merits and defects, as it should be.

