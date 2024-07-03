Photojournalist Frank West returns to action in the remastered version of Dead Rising, the Deluxe Remaster, launching digitally on September 19, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, with pre-orders available now. Utilizing Capcom’s RE Engine, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster offers a complete reimagining of the 2006 classic, featuring spectacular action, over-the-top combat, a wide array of weapons and costumes, and an engaging, comedic storyline. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster follows freelance photojournalist Frank West as he ventures to Willamette, Colorado to investigate unnatural occurrences in the town. West soon discovers he is in the midst of a zombie outbreak and has 72 hours to uncover the truth behind the outbreak.

The remastered version introduces numerous new features and gameplay improvements, including up to 4K resolution and a frame rate of 60 FPS, new 3D models for Frank West, the Psychopaths, NPCs and the zombie hordes, voice acting in nine languages ​​(English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, French, German, Castilian Spanish and Russian), with subtitles in 14 languages, and gameplay improvements such as the ability to move while aiming, photo filters, auto-save, fully voiced interactions, improved NPC behaviors, real-time lighting and shadow effects, more intuitive controls and a new user interface.