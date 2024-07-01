A week ago something was announced by Capcom that no one really expected, and that was the reveal of Dead Rising Deluxe Remastera new version of the classic that was born in the era of PS3 and Xbox 360and which now enjoys the benefits of modern graphics. And while the public was initially excited, not much was said regarding the game’s release date, a question that was immediately answered minutes ago.

Through a new event of Capcom in which it has also been confirmed that they are already working on the next entry of resident Evilit has been mentioned when we will be able to return to the first adventure of Frank West, in which he meets an army of undead that must be defeated with all possible objects. And the appointment is the next September 19th in digital format, so you basically just have to wait a couple more months.

Here you can see the trailer:

This is the synopsis that has been given Capcom:

The all-time classic “Dead Rising” comes back to life with updated graphics in the form of a “Deluxe Remaster.” The Dead Rising series is known for its action-packed zombie paradise, where players fight to survive against hordes of the undead. The first installment in the series returns with high-fidelity 4K graphics, full dubbing in nine different languages, a new autosave feature, and several gameplay-enhancing changes. We want you to experience this fight for survival with the freedom to play the way you want.

Remember that the game is released on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PCThe physical format arrives in November.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: It will be a fun way to defeat zombies in waves. It’s a good thing they’re taking the risk of releasing the titles early and not waiting for the physical version, which would take longer.