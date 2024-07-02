CAPCOM announces the release date for Dead Rising Deluxe Remasterwhich will be available in digital version from next September 19th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The physical edition is instead planned for the month of November.

Below we can see the announcement trailer that shows off the visual improvements. The game will run at 60 frames per second with a 4K resolution and will be dubbed in Italian. There will be numerous quality of life improvements to the game, such as auto-saving and the ability to walk while aiming.

The segment of the trailer is available below. CAPCOM NEXT dedicated to the game, divided into two parts.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster – Announcement Trailer

CAPCOM NEXT Segment





Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu