NVIDIA has announced the New games added to GeForce Now this weekits subscription-based cloud gaming service, also revealing that subscribers will be able to play Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster at launch on its latest-generation hardware.

In short, by now There are more than 2,000 titles playable via GeForce Nowwith more continuing to be added to the catalog, week after week.

So, ready to step into the shoes of Frank West in the cloud? The protagonist of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a freelance journalist who enters the only shopping mall in town, only to discover that It’s full of zombies. To get out of it, he will have to use whatever he can get his hands on, such as guns, baseball bats, or other improvised weapons. Will he be able to save his skin, perhaps along with that of some survivors?