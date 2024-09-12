NVIDIA has announced the New games added to GeForce Now this weekits subscription-based cloud gaming service, also revealing that subscribers will be able to play Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster at launch on its latest-generation hardware.
In short, by now There are more than 2,000 titles playable via GeForce Nowwith more continuing to be added to the catalog, week after week.
So, ready to step into the shoes of Frank West in the cloud? The protagonist of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a freelance journalist who enters the only shopping mall in town, only to discover that It’s full of zombies. To get out of it, he will have to use whatever he can get his hands on, such as guns, baseball bats, or other improvised weapons. Will he be able to save his skin, perhaps along with that of some survivors?
The new games
For the rest, let’s see the games added to GeForce Now this weeka, among which Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 certainly stands out, which is enjoying enormous success, as can be understood from the numbers it is doing on Steam:
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (New Steam Release, 9/9)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (New Steam Release, 12/9)
- Dawn of Defiance (Steam)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Fort Solis (Epic Games Store)
- King Arthur: Legion IX (Steam)
- Squirrel With a Gun (Steam)
- Tyranny – Gold Edition (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- XIII (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
For the rest, we remind you that GeForce Now is a subscription-based cloud gaming service, which allows you to play many titles owned on various PC stores with extremely high-quality hardware.
They are available three subscription bands: Free, completely free, allows you to play with a basic configuration for sessions of up to one hour, with advertising; Priority for 10.99 euros per month, gives access to a rig with higher performance and that supports ray tracing, it is possible to play up to 1080p and 60 fps, without advertising, and with sessions of 6 hours; Ultimate, finally, costs 21.99 euros per month and allows you to play with a system based on the RTX 4080 up to 4K resolution and 120 fps, without advertising and with a limit per session of eight hours.
#Dead #Rising #Deluxe #Remaster #Launches #GeForce
Leave a Reply