Starting with the comparison with the original title, Digital Foundry notes that the game has been rebuilt using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, without changing a comma in terms of content, cutscenes, narration and so on, but bringing obvious graphical improvements such as polygonal models, facial animations, textures, material quality, lighting and vegetation, as well as resolution and framerate.

Digital Foundry has published a video comparison that analyzes the differences between the PS5, Xbox Series Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster as well as the improvements made compared to the original released way back in 2006.

The performances do not convince on any console

Where the original ran at 720p and 30 fps, stable in most cases but with drops in the 20 fps range in the most intense moments, on PS5 and Xbox Series Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster comes with a 4K native resolution and the target of 60 fps. Unfortunately neither console manages to guarantee a granitic frameratewith PS5 slightly ahead. This is one of those cases where instead of a fixed 4K resolution the game would have benefited from DSR (Dynamic Resolution Scaling) to maintain a stable frame count in the most frenetic situations.

On Xbox Series S instead several obvious compromises were required, including native 1080p resolution, lower quality textures and less effective anisotropic filtering. Also in this case the framerate aims at 60 fps, again not rock-solid, but in general the framerate is more stable than its PS5 and Xbox Series X counterparts. Have you read our review of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster instead?