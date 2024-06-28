CAPCOM announced in recent days Dead Rising Deluxe Remasteran updated version of the first chapter of the series “with a completely new look” and coming to current-generation platforms. A release date has not been announced, nor which consoles will be affected.

The announcement was accompanied by the teaser trailer that we show you below. More details will arrive as part of the online event on July 2nd, CAPCOM NEXT – Summer 2024.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster – Teaser trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu