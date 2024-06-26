It’s difficult to get a more precise idea at the moment, all that remains is to wait for further communications from Capcom which, for the moment, has limited itself to publishing this first trailer as a surprise, with more precise information expected to arrive later.

In fact, a remastered version of Dead Rising was already released in 2016, but the one presented with today’s trailer seems decidedly more advanced from a technological point of view, which suggests a sort of remake rather than a remaster (of a remaster).

Capcom announced today Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster but the communication is somewhat cryptic and also the teaser trailer it doesn’t tell much about the project, however from what we can see it appears to be closer to a remake than a remaster.

A remake or a remaster of the remaster?

In the meantime we can see this first teaser trailer which in just over half a minute gets us into the right atmosphere.

Essentially, this is the opening sequence of Dead Rising, with the assault report Frank West who gets transported by helicopter directly to the center of a mysterious zombie invasion at a shopping mall.

This is exactly how the old Dead Rising began, one of the first exclusives for Xbox 360 that characterized the launch of the Microsoft console, with a game by Capcom with a somewhat Western flavor but very particular in its ironic tones.

It is also a peculiar interpretation of survival horror, with an always active open world and timed quests to complete, with a large amount of activities and different consequences based on our actions.

Some time ago, Jez Corden had reported that Capcom was probably working on a reboot of the Dead Rising series, and perhaps he was referring to this title. We are therefore awaiting communications on Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster which at the moment does not even have defined release platforms, beyond “new generation of platforms”, as reported in the teaser.