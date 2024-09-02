Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will also include Chris Redfield’s uniformas revealed by the new trailer released by Capcom to present the DLC in question, which will by no means be the only one of its kind for this interesting remake.
We know in fact that the good Frank will also be able to wear Leon Kennedy’s uniform and costumes belonging to various other characters taken from the various series of the Osaka-based company, in a sort of celebration of Capcom’s intellectual properties.
In this case the equipment corresponds to the one that good old Chris used when he made his debutin the original Resident Evil: a green vest paired with a STARS shirt and tactical pants with protection.
Are you ready to face the zombies?
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting from September 19, so just a few more days and we will be able to relive the zombie action survival experience which won over many players when it first debuted on Xbox 360.
Featuring redesigned graphics (although not always in the best way, see the inexplicable aging of the protagonist) and a series of improvements also made in terms of gameplay, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will see us explore the huge Willamette Mall after an invasion of the undead.
We’ll have to take some pictures to make the reportage of a lifetime, but also to help people in difficulty and it won’t be easy, having a pressing countdown on our shoulders: after three days a helicopter will come to pick us up on the roof of the structure to take us home, or at least that should be the plan.
