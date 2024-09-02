Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will also include Chris Redfield’s uniformas revealed by the new trailer released by Capcom to present the DLC in question, which will by no means be the only one of its kind for this interesting remake.

We know in fact that the good Frank will also be able to wear Leon Kennedy’s uniform and costumes belonging to various other characters taken from the various series of the Osaka-based company, in a sort of celebration of Capcom’s intellectual properties.

In this case the equipment corresponds to the one that good old Chris used when he made his debutin the original Resident Evil: a green vest paired with a STARS shirt and tactical pants with protection.