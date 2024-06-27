The comparison between Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and the original Dead Rising leaves us speechless, in the sense that the re-release of Capcom’s zombie-based survival action seems to all intents and purposes to be a remake rather than a simple remastering.
If in fact it is enough to boast the title of remaster adjust resolution and frame rate by current standards, without changing anything else, the work done in this case by the developers of the Osaka house seems to go much deeper.
In fact, the composition of the scenario changes, the model of the protagonist, Frank West, changes (radically!) and all the effects are consequently enhanced. For the moment there only seems to be a brake on enthusiasm the animations, which apparently have not been changed.
A small miracle, at the time of the debut
The announcement of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which took place yesterday, confirms Capcom’s desire to recover intellectual property which at its debut, in 2016, surprised everyone; both for the technical aspects of an action with so many objects on the screen, and for the ruthless and ferocious structure that characterized the experience.
Having been transported to the roof of a huge shopping centre, photojournalist Frank West is certain he has the scoop of a lifetime in his hands: numerous testimonies speak of living dead attacking peopleand it seems that most of the visitors to the facility have been transformed.
Once on site, Frank doesn’t just take photos and decides to help the survivors, as far as possible. The point is that the time system and the distances of the map require him to sacrifice someone along the way…
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It doesn’t have a release date yet nor reference platforms.
#Dead #Rising #Deluxe #Remaster #Remake #Original #Comparison #Video
Leave a Reply