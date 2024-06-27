The comparison between Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and the original Dead Rising leaves us speechless, in the sense that the re-release of Capcom’s zombie-based survival action seems to all intents and purposes to be a remake rather than a simple remastering.

If in fact it is enough to boast the title of remaster adjust resolution and frame rate by current standards, without changing anything else, the work done in this case by the developers of the Osaka house seems to go much deeper.

In fact, the composition of the scenario changes, the model of the protagonist, Frank West, changes (radically!) and all the effects are consequently enhanced. For the moment there only seems to be a brake on enthusiasm the animations, which apparently have not been changed.