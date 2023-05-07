E3 2023 may have been cancelled, but the classic avalanche of rumors that precede the summer video game fairs apparently hasn’t. The latest comes from well-known Windows Central reporter Jez Corden, who says that Capcom would intend to resurrect the series of Dead Rising and that at the moment it is in development a reboot.

The tip was made on Twitter, in response to a user who claims to have approached Xbox thanks to Dead Rising (the third chapter was an Xbox One exclusive, while the fourth arrived only after a year on PS4). Corden in this regard has declared “if you are a fan of Dead Rising there could be something on the horizon for you too”.

Corden later claimed to have come to the knowledge of his sources that “the franchise could returnand that the in-development game “is a reboot,” but that we don’t have any more information to share at this time.

Dead Rising 4, the last chapter of the series, was released in December 2016. A fifth chapter was also in the works, called Dias de Los Muertos, which unfortunately never saw the light, despite the fact that the works were in an advanced stage . As we know, in fact, in 2018 Capcom Vancouver, the division that was responsible for the development of Dead Rising, was closed, probably due to the lack of success of the last few episodes.

It must be said that Capcom in recent years seems to be in great shape, between Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, old and new Resident Evil and a Street Fighter 6 that seems very promising. In short, it is not excluded that the Japanese company does not also plan to relaunch the Dead Rising series, but in any case, take the information shared by Corden for what it is, or rather unconfirmed rumors.

Remaining on the subject of rumors, a few hours ago the insider Nick Baker said that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 will be announced during the next PlayStation Showcase and could be an exclusive for PS5.