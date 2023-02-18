In the last few hours, a gameplay video of Dead Rising 5, entitled Dead Rising: Dia De Los Muertoswhich never saw the light as Capcom decided to cancel the project entirely and close its Vancouver division.

According to the details shared by Insider Gaming, there were two playable characters in the game, one of which was Chuck Greene, also protagonist of Dead Rising 2, who would have to deal with a legion of brain-eaters in Mexico, between urban environments and jungles. Apparently, although there is no trace of it in the video below, the game should have included souls-like elements and included a hotel and a Mayan temple among the settings.

As revealed by a DidYouKnowGaming podcast, the development of Dead Rising: Dia De Los Muertos had begun a few years before the launch of Dead Rising 4 in 2016, with the launch scheduled for a couple of years later, therefore in the midst of the PS4 generation and Xbox One.

As we can see from the footage, before the cancellation Dead Rising: Dia De Los Muertos was in a well underway stage of development, although animations, performances and many other aspects were evidently still in a rather raw state. Evidently the project did not convince Capcom, since in the end it never saw the light.

In 2018, Capcom Vancouver, the division that dealt with Dead Rising, was closed, and at the moment it is difficult to say if we will ever see a new game in the series in the future.